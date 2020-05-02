|
|
Dennis D. Boston
Adel - Dennis D. Boston, who was born to Alvin and Vivian (Linn) Boston on December 20, 1941 in rural Dallas county, passed away from complications from a stroke on May 1, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa. Private family services are planned.
Dennis graduated from Adel High School in 1959. He worked as a welder at John Deere from 1961-1995.
Dennis is survived by his wife Marilyn of Adel; children Shawn (Travis) Synder of Van Meter, John (Kristi) Boston of Cedar Rapids, Heather (Rob) Brown of Urbandale and Andi (Jim) Bouma of West Des Moines; grandchildren Riata, Colton, Dayton, Stuart, Madelyn, Lydia, Stella, Bobby, Kenley and Kendall and sister-in-law Kay Boston of Adel. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Dean Boston.
To view Dennis' full obituary visit: www.ErnstFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 2 to May 3, 2020