Dennis D. BrdickoJanuary 31, 1943 - August 20, 2020Dennis "Hondo" Brdicko of Lincoln, NE passed away August 20, 2020. Dennis retired from a career in radio that took him from Lincoln, NE to Des Moines, IA. With tremendous humor and wit, Dennis brought laughter and joy to all.Dennis is survived by wife Joan; son Noel (Jodi) Brdicko of Omaha, NE; daughter Tracy (Alex) Moore of San Diego, CA; step-daughter Angie (Jeff) Hockett of Carlisle, IA; grandchildren Nicholas Brdicko, Owen Moore, Kelsey Hockett, Katelyn Hockett and Kasey Hockett; sister De Hansen of Lincoln, NE; nieces and nephews.In lieu of a service the family requests that you raise a toast to family and friends.Private gathering to be held at a future date.Memorials directed to the family.Condolences online at Roperandsons.com