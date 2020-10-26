1/1
Dennis Dean Hall
Dennis Dean Hall

Indianola - Dennis Dean Hall, 71, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020, from cancer. He was at his home surrounded by loved ones.

Dennis was born November 28, 1948, in Massena, Iowa to Donald and Hazel (Behnken) Hall. He graduated from Anita High School in 1967 and farmed southeast of Wiota for 30 years before working for the Post Office in Des Moines, starting in 1998 until his retirement in 2013. Dennis married Debbie Cummins on January 10, 2015. The couple lived outside of Norwalk and later in Indianola until Debbie's passing in 2016.

Dennis reconnected with Donna (Reed) Watson in 2017, and they enjoyed their retirement together gardening, woodworking, and splitting their time between Iowa and Arizona. Dennis also enjoyed fishing and playing cards with family and friends. He loved his family most of all, and would do anything for his children and grandchildren.

Dennis leaves behind his special friend, Donna Watson; his children, Deb (John) Roberts, Clay (Kathy) Hall and Kelly Steinkamp; step-daughter, Kari Lamoreux; grandchildren, Andrew Hartman, Kelly Hartman, Jason Hartman, Adam Snyder, Carly Daughenbaugh, Megan Hall, Cody Hall, Dylan Steinkamp and Lilliana Lamoreux; his sisters, Marian (Phil) Mattheis and Karen (Rich) Hargin; his children's mother, Rita (Glynn) Hall; Donna's family; several nieces and nephews; and his loyal companion, Turbo.

Dennis was preceded in death by his wife, Debbie and his parents.

A memorial service will be held in the Chapel at Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required. For those unable to attend the service, a livestream is available at https://hopeonline.tv/specialevents. Burial will be held at Berwick Cemetery immediately following the memorial service.

Memorials may be given to the family for distribution according to Dennis's wishes.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
