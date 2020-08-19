Dennis Dean Rhodes JrAltoona - Dean was a wonderful son, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. On August 12, after a 5-year, 3-month battle with Leukemia, God's angels brought his son home.Dean graduated from Carlisle High School and then married his sweetheart Bernadette Rhodes (Hill). Dean loved to work. He worked at Garner Printing for over 30 years where he found a lifetime of friends. He worked to provide for his family. After Garner's you would find Dean in Carlisle mowing yards. We joked but knew it was his hobby. Even through all his hard work he never missed a kids event. Whether it was band concert, soccer practice, football game, play or even an opera he was always there.Dean will be missed by so many. He is survived by his father, Dennis Dean Sr., his wife Bernadette; son, Josh (his wife Cindy); daughter; Carrie, grandchildren; Jude & Lilli and nephews and nieces; his dog Addy.A celebration of life will be held in Dean's favorite place, his backyard on Friday August 21, 2020 where him, Bernadette and Addy spent so much time. Due to Covid 19 the family is asking for immediate family only. However, on Friday at 2 p.m. please take a moment of silence for all of those still fighting the fight from Leukemia. Dean's wonderful team at the University of Iowa Hospitals were always investigating new treatment. Dean would want them to keep looking for ways to cure cancer.In lieu of flowers the family has started a Dean Rhodes Jr. Memorial Endowment Fund, Carlisle Dollars for Scholars, PO Box 397, Carlisle, Iowa 50047