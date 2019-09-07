|
|
Dennis Earl Reed
- - Dennis Earl Reed passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on sept, 3, 2019. He is survived by 3 children Tim (Jennifer) Reed, Amy (Steve) Mullen, Jeff (Tana) Reed. 3 siblings Jerry (Rita), Linda, and Gordon (Bonnie). 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild, Jordyn, Joseph, Katlynn, Megan, Zebediah, Sydney and Luella. He was preceded in death by William (father), Ruby (mother), Larry (brother), Joyce (sister), and Janet (sister). Dennis will be missed by all that knew him. A Celebration of life will be held at the Newton VFW Saturday Sept 7 starting at 4 pm.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 7, 2019