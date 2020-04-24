|
|
Dennis Frank Steinkamp
Des Moines - Dennis Frank Steinkamp, age 75 passed away on Wednesday April 22, 2020, at Des Moines Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. Dennis was born in Carroll, Iowa, to Lawrence and Estella (Reising) Steinkamp on March 29, 1945. Dennis is survived by his wife Vivian Steinkamp of Des Moines, son Shawn Steinkamp of Des Moines, daughter Tasha Steinkamp of Des Moines, daughter Carrie Howe (Mike) of Des Moines, and daughter Crystal Drilling (Joshua) of Eyota, MN. Also, three grandchildren Jace Drilling, Dylan Steinkamp, and Kinsley Drilling. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home, 105 4th Street SW. We kindly ask you to be mindful of your time greeting the family as we must work within the Covid-19 restrictions. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Wall Lake Cemetery, Wall Lake, Iowa. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date once the restrictions are lifted.
Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020