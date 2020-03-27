Resources
Dennis Gene Clements

Howell, MI - Dennis Gene Clements, of Howell, MI, passed away on March 26, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was 75 years old. Son of the late Vernon and Dorothy Clements, Dennis is survived by his wife Ruth of 44 years; children, Guy (Peggy) Moore, Glen (Scott Marion) Moore, and Greg (Kathleen) Moore; grandchildren, Brian Moore, Nina (Quinton) Shapcott, Connor (Sadie) Moore, Collin and Julia Moore; great grandchildren, Ace and Violet Shapcott; siblings, Dick (Sandy) Clements, Connie Fi?eld, Dixie (John) Schoenmakers; also many extended family and dear friends.

Dennis is also preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Kirby, and father and mother-in-law, Raymond and Eileen Ackerman.

Dennis (Clem) Clements was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed golf, fishing, hunting, and water sports. He was also a classic car enthusiast. After his 30 year career at John Deere, he was able to achieve his lifelong dream and build a home on a lake in Alabama. Due to declining health caused by his myositis disease, after 14 wonderful years, they moved to Michigan to be closer to their children, grandchildren, and better healthcare.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Nevada, Iowa. Memorial Contributions can be made to The Myositis Association 2000 Duke Street Suite 300 Alexandria, VA 22314 For further information phone 810-229-2905 or visit http://www.LynchFuneralDirectors.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
