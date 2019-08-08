Services
Berean Assembly Of God Church
5299 E University Ave
Pleasant Hill, IA 50327
(515) 262-9531
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
the Berean Assembly of God Church
5299 E. University Ave
Pleasant Hill, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Lindstrom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Gust Lindstrom


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Gust Lindstrom Obituary
Dennis Gust Lindstrom

Mesa - Dennis Gust Lindstrom, 84, of Mesa, AZ passed away on July 21, 2019. There will be a celebration of life for Gus Lindstrom at the Berean Assembly of God Church 5299 E. University Ave. Pleasant Hill, IA on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Gus Lindstrom was born in Kiron, IA on August 16, 1934 to George and Ellen (Ogren) Lindstrom. Gus graduated from Des Moines North High School in 1952. Gus was united in marriage to Jeannette Anderson in 1959. Gus was united in marriage to Verna Lawson in 1982. Gus was united in marriage to Murrayel Miller in 2009. Gus is survived by his two children Randy (Joyce) Lindstrom of Columbus, NE and Sharon (Stuart) Twist of Des Moines; Grandchildren Michelle Lindstrom, Emily Twist and Noah Twist; Wife Murrayel (Miller) Lindstrom of Mesa, AZ.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.