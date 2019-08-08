|
|
Dennis Gust Lindstrom
Mesa - Dennis Gust Lindstrom, 84, of Mesa, AZ passed away on July 21, 2019. There will be a celebration of life for Gus Lindstrom at the Berean Assembly of God Church 5299 E. University Ave. Pleasant Hill, IA on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Gus Lindstrom was born in Kiron, IA on August 16, 1934 to George and Ellen (Ogren) Lindstrom. Gus graduated from Des Moines North High School in 1952. Gus was united in marriage to Jeannette Anderson in 1959. Gus was united in marriage to Verna Lawson in 1982. Gus was united in marriage to Murrayel Miller in 2009. Gus is survived by his two children Randy (Joyce) Lindstrom of Columbus, NE and Sharon (Stuart) Twist of Des Moines; Grandchildren Michelle Lindstrom, Emily Twist and Noah Twist; Wife Murrayel (Miller) Lindstrom of Mesa, AZ.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 8, 2019