Dennis Hollingsworth
Dennis Hollingsworth

Solon - Dennis Hollingsworth, 69, of Solon, Iowa, passed away on Monday, October 19th.

He was preceded in death by his father Merle "Jack" Hollingsworth, his mother Nelda Hollingsworth, and his brother Rick Hollingsworth. He is survived by his niece, Jana Herbert and his nephew, Brian Hollingsworth.

Denny was born and lived his childhood in Perry, Iowa. Denny worked for and retired from the railroads after many years of service. Denny was an independent thinker and had an adventurous spirit. He travelled throughout Europe as a young man. Even in illness, Denny never let adversity affect him. He had a great sense of humor and a great laugh. He enjoyed life to its fullest. We love him, and we will miss him.

Online condolences may be left for the family at iowacremation.com




Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
