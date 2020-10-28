Dennis Hollingsworth
Solon - Dennis Hollingsworth, 69, of Solon, Iowa, passed away on Monday, October 19th.
He was preceded in death by his father Merle "Jack" Hollingsworth, his mother Nelda Hollingsworth, and his brother Rick Hollingsworth. He is survived by his niece, Jana Herbert and his nephew Brian Hollingsworth.
Denny was born and lived his childhood in Perry, Iowa. Denny worked for and retired from the railroad after many years of service. Denny as an independent thinker and had an adventurous spirit. He travelled throughout Europe as a young an. Even in illness, Denny never let adversity affect him. He had a great sense of humor and a great laugh. He enjoyed life to its fullest. We love him and we will miss him.
Online condolences may be left for the family at iowacremation.com