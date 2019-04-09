Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Des Moines - Denny Knudsen, 66, of Des Moines passed away at home on April 6, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines with burial at Resthaven Cemetery. A visitation with the family will start at 9 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be directed to the family. For full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com for the Knudsen family.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
