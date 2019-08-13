Services
Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory
1510 West First Street
Ankeny, IA 50023
(515) 964-4674
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory
1510 West First Street
Ankeny, IA 50023
Vigil
Following Services
Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory
1510 West First Street
Ankeny, IA 50023
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church
Ankeny, IA
Dennis Joseph Walljasper


1939 - 2019
Dennis Joseph Walljasper Obituary
Dennis Joseph Walljasper

Ankeny - Dennis Joseph Walljasper died August 9, 2019, at Mercy Hospice in Johnston after a courageous battle with cancer. Born February 25, 1939, he graduated from St. Mary's in Iowa City and played on the 1956 and 1957 state championship basketball teams. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame and taught math and Spanish for 35 years. In 1995, Dennis was inducted into the IHSAA Basketball Hall of Fame.

He retired to Sun Valley Lake, where he enjoyed fishing, golfing, and boating with his family. He'll be remembered for his warm personality, sharp wit, and uncanny luck at the casino.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, Katherine and Robert C., and brother Robert B. He is survived by his wife Barbara Delaney Walljasper; siblings Dolores, Stan (Marcia), Rita, and Terry (Ruth); sons Tim (Sandy), Gary (Cheri), Bill (Lori), and Phil (Kirsten); nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 5-7:30 pm with a Vigil Service immediately following on Thursday, August 15, at Ankeny Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will at 10:30 am on Friday, August 16 at Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church in Ankeny. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to MercyOne Cancer Center Nurse Navigation Program or Mercy Hospice-Johnston.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 13, 2019
