Dennis L. Hassebroek
Des Moines - A memorial service for Dennis L. Hassebroek will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Buffalo Center. Internment will take place in Olena Mound Cemetery in Buffalo Center. His family will greet friends from 9:30 AM Saturday until time of the service at the church.
Dennis Lee Hassebroek was born February 3, 1946, in Buffalo Center, son of Marvin and Margaret (Van Hoorn) Hassebroek. He graduated from Buffalo Center High School in 1964. On November 6, 1964 he was married to Nola Matson at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Buffalo Center.
While in Buffalo Center, Dennis worked various jobs that included the Elevator, The Creamery hauling milk, as a part time policeman and helping various farmers during the harvest season. For 17 years he worked with his brother Willy at J&J Livestock buying and selling hogs. In 1991, Denny and Nola moved to Des Moines where he began working at Iowa Pack, then for several trucking companies ending his career working 12 years for LB Transport. He retired in 2011 because of health related issues and needing a liver transplant. Denny enjoyed fishing, traveling, and doing woodworking projects. He also enjoyed going to Prairie Meadows. His biggest joy was his grand kids.
Denny passed peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Kavanagh Hospice House on 56th Street in Des Moines at the age of 73.
He is survived by his wife Nola of West Des Moines, three children, Lori (Scott) Hohl of West Des Moines, Rhonda (Gary) Dameron of Des Moines, and Travis (Patty) Hassebroek of Buffalo Center; and eight grandchildren, Kayla (Patrick) Martin, Kristin (fiancé Boris Mrkajic), and Lindsey and Zachary Hohl, Ashley and DeMarcus Dameron, and Nic and Paige (fiancé Mark Milbrandt) Hassebroek. He is also survived by a brother, Marlyn (Ruth) Hassebroek of Buffalo Center; two sisters, Shirley (Mark) EIsenbarth of Algona, and Elaine Wilcox of Hampton; a sister-in-law, Nancy Hassebroek of Buffalo Center; a brother-in-law, Robert (Gale) Matson of Osawatomie, KS; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Robert (DeeAnn) Hassebroek and Willy Hassebroek.
Oakcrest Funeral Services of Buffalo Center is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 13, 2019
