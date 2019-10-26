|
Dennis L. Rehder
Windsor Heights - Dennis L. Rehder, 80, died Friday, October 25, 2019, at Unity Point Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church, 5200 Urbandale Avenue, where his family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Denny was a singer/songwriter, author/publisher, photographer and filmmaker. He held almost 80 copyrights and was involved in the publication of 10 books covering subjects of Iowa history, including four published by his own Waukon & Mississippi Press.
Born Dennis Lloyd Williams on September 7, 1939 in Vinton, Iowa, Denny and his two younger sisters were adopted by Don and Mary Rehder, and they grew up in Gladbrook, Iowa, on the Rehder family farm, raising and showing prize-winning cattle for Rehder's Tallcorn Holsteins. Musical from an early age, he was banished to the tractor to practice his harmonica. At Gladbrook High School he was voted "Best Musician" in 1954. He ran track in high school and continued his track career at the University of Iowa, where he majored in journalism and split his time between reporting, photography and traveling with the track team. He met his future wife, Pat O'Brien, while photographing her and her friends hanging the Irish flag on the tower of the campus radio station late one night. They married on August 13, 1961, and moved to Des Moines shortly after to begin what would be a 52-year adventure together. They raised two daughters in Des Moines and were active members of Grace Lutheran Church. Denny was proud have sung in the Grace church choir for more than 55 years.
Denny had a successful and varied career in communications and public relations, including a long tenure at Drake University. After officially retiring, the real fun began. He and Pat traveled the world together, and especially enjoyed several trips to Mexico, Europe and the Mediterranean. In 2000, they answered a call to help form a companion congregation relationship between Grace Lutheran Church and the Msindo parish in Tanzania and returned twice with mission groups.
Denny combined his love of music and history in a Humanities Iowa program called Grass Between the Rails, performing original songs and telling stories about Iowa's railroad history. He performed more than 100 shows across the state of Iowa. He was an active volunteer at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, and his true botanical love was cacti and succulents. He was a long-time member of the Mid-Iowa Cactus & Succulent Society and participated in several group tours of the southern U.S. and Mexico "chasing cactus."
Denny is survived by his daughters: Kathy Bowermaster (Kurt) and Jenny Rehder; his granddaughter, Kelley Brown (Gabe); his new great-grandson, Zeppelin James; a sister, Judy Filean (Paul); nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; 2 grand-nieces and 1 grandnephew. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Pat; his sister, Linda Palmer, and his parents, Don and Mary Rehder.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church or the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2019