Dennis LillardUrbandale -Dennis Lillard went to be with the Lord on October 12th, 2020. Dennis was born April 22, 1934 in Des Moines IA to Daniel and Gladys Lillard. He graduated from Urbandale High School in 1952 and in 1953 he married Donna Rinker, his high school sweetheart. Dennis was an air traffic controller for the Federal Aviation Administration and served for 30 years.Dennis was active in coaching both Urbandale Little League and Senior League as well as High School baseball for over 25 years.Dennis was a member of Meredith Drive Reformed Church for 47 years. He served as a Deacon and Elder as well as teaching Sunday school and being active with the men's ministry.Dennis was a lifelong Iowa Hawkeyes fan. He was a member of the I-Club for nearly 40 years and enjoyed attending both football and basketball games with his sons and grandsons.He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Donna, his sons David (Tracy), Steven (Laura), Michael (Tracie), daughter Teresa (Craig) Bjork along with seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.