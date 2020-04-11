|
Dennis Murr
Melcher-Dallas - Dennis A. Murr, age 76, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at his home near Melcher-Dallas, Iowa. Dennis was born February 22, 1944, in Des Moines to Don and Pluma (Martin) Murr. He graduated from Melcher-Dallas High School in 1962. During his high school years, he participated in several sports and was particularly fond of basketball and baseball. On August 22, 1964, he was united in marriage to Margaret G. Powell at the First United Methodist Church in Indianola. In 1966, they moved to their farm near Melcher-Dallas, where Dennis raised crops and livestock. He also farmed ground at Columbia, Iowa, with his dad. He took pride in topping the market with his fat cattle. After selling off his livestock, he began delivering farm products for McCorkle Hardware in Columbia, where he worked for the past ten years.
His family was the most important part of his life. He enjoyed traveling with Margaret. For the past ten years, they took January trips to Arizona. He was also content just sharing evenings at home with Margaret watching TV. His daughter Jodi was his sports and history encyclopedia and daughter Jo Lee was his political ally, although he was not fond when she took Margaret on all-night Black Friday shopping trips. He was an avid fan of Nebraska thoroughbred horse racing and Nebraska Cornhusker football. On weekends in the spring and summer, he often could be found at Prairie Meadows Racetrack, where in 2018, he won first place in the handicapping contest. He made many friends through the years at the track. One of his favorite sayings was, "Be nice to people and they will be nice to you." Several times McCorkle Hardware customers specifically requested him as their delivery driver and they'd report to Dale and Maurine what a nice guy he was. He was known to have a generous nature and helped people in need.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 55 years, Margaret, his two daughters, Jodi (Leonard) Martin of Osceola, and Jo Lee (Theron) Mateer of Melcher-Dallas, his special granddaughter, Karsyn J. Mateer, his sister-in-law, Anne Murr of Osceola, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his infant daughter, Joy, infant grandson, Landen Mateer, and his brother, Tom Murr.
Memorials may be directed to New Hope United Methodist Church and Melcher-Dallas Fire & Rescue. Private family services will be held Tuesday, April 7, 2020 with burial at the Columbia Cemetery. A Celebration of Dennis's Life will be held at a later date, when everyone can come to share memories and support the family.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020