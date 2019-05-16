|
Dennis Parks
Des Moines -
Dennis W. Parks, 70, of Des Moines, passed away May 10, 2019 at his home. Dennis served his country in the branch of the Army and was a Vietnam veteran. He also worked in law enforcement as well as being employed for twenty -five years by the postal service. He was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan. Dennis the father loved his son unconditionally through which this special relationship kept unvarying contact with each other until his sudden and very sad passing away. Dennis leaves behind two siblings and a loving son. Private services will be held.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 16, 2019