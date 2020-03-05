|
|
Dennis Paul Thatcher
Des Moines - Dennis Paul Thatcher, 73, of Des Moines died on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at MercyOne Johnston Hospice Care. A time of remembrance will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Des Moines First Assembly of God, 2725 Merle Hay Rd.
Dennis, the son of Gerald and Emma Thatcher, was born on July 8, 1946 in Marshalltown, Iowa. He graduated from Marshalltown High School in 1964. He then graduated from Drake University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1970. Through the years Dennis owned a fitness facility in Marshalltown and worked for several fitness clubs in Des Moines. He was also an accomplished competitive weight lifter. For the last 15 years, Dennis worked as a real estate agent for Re-Max.
He is survived by his wife, Marlene Thatcher; seven children; 14 grandchildren; and brother, Burton Beem. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marilyn Trede.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020