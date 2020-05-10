Services
Mason Funeral Home
902 N State St
Pleasantville, IA 50225
641-842-3217
Visitation
Thursday, May 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mason Funeral Home
902 N State St
Pleasantville, IA 50225
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 14, 2020
6:00 PM
Mason Funeral Home
902 N State St
Pleasantville, IA 50225
View Map
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Pleasantville Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Phipps
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Phipps

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Phipps Obituary
Dennis Phipps

Pleasantville - A funeral service for Dennis Phipps, age 82 of Pleasantville, will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Mason Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Private burial will be in the Pleasantville Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; children: Dudley (Kelly) Phipps of Pleasantville, Darren (Kerry) Phipps of Rockford, Illinois and Dee Phipps of Pleasantville; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and sister Shirley Birlingmair of Indianola.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 10 to May 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -