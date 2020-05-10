|
|
Dennis Phipps
Pleasantville - A funeral service for Dennis Phipps, age 82 of Pleasantville, will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Mason Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Private burial will be in the Pleasantville Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; children: Dudley (Kelly) Phipps of Pleasantville, Darren (Kerry) Phipps of Rockford, Illinois and Dee Phipps of Pleasantville; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and sister Shirley Birlingmair of Indianola.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 10 to May 11, 2020