Dennis Thompson
Grimes - Dennis Nelson Thompson, 77, of Grimes died on October 16, 2020 at MercyOne Hospice-Johnston. Dennis was born in Des Moines, Iowa on Mother's Day, May 9, 1943, to Don Clements and Ethel Lillian (Nelson) Thompson. He graduated from Roosevelt High School and attended Grand View College and Iowa State University before proudly serving the United States Army in the Iowa National Guard.
Dennis held various positions at Des Moines Asphalt before working as a Transportation Manager for Super Valu. He also worked part-time training CDL drivers at DMACC. Dennis finished his career back in construction as Project Manager and Estimator for Elder Corporation as well as an independent consultant with various construction companies around Des Moines.
He will be remembered for being a history buff, his quick wit and numerous stories. One of his best gifts to his family was a lifetime of memories at Lake Okoboji.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 53 years, Anita; son, Brent (Sue) Thompson; and daughters, Denise (CJ) Murano and Rochelle (Tim) Biegger. To carry on his legacy are his grandchildren, Nick, Trevor, Grant, Bryce, Justin, Kaitlyn, Carson, and Lillian; and his great granddaughter, Brevlynn. In death, Dennis will reunite with his parents; sister, Donna, and brother, John.
A visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:30 pm on Monday, October 19 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home at 8201 Hickman Road, Urbandale. A private funeral service will follow the visitation at 7:00 pm. To live stream the funeral service go to Dennis' obituary page at www.caldwellparrish.com
. A private burial will be at the Sunny Hill Cemetery in Grimes.
Memorials may be directed to MercyOne Hospice-Johnston.