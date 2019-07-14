Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
2:30 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA
Denny J. Franzen


1950 - 2019
Denny J. Franzen Obituary
Denny J. Franzen

Altoona - Denny J. Franzen, age 69, passed away peacefully in his wife's arms on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

Denny was born April 17, 1950 in Lovilia, Iowa to Harold and Madelon Franzen. He graduated from Albia High School in 1968 and served as an altar boy at St. Peters in Lovilia. Denny attended Indian Hills Community College. He married his wife, Linda, in July of 1969.

Denny was a true visionary. He was the founder of D.J. Franzen Trucking, President of Iowa Cold Storage, Chairman of the Board for Iowa Motor Truck Association as well as serving on the board for many years, and was involved in multiple real estate companies. He was a member of Elks #98 in Pleasant Hill, Iowa, and coached many children's baseball teams, umpiring as well. He was Club Champion at Terrace Hills Golf Course in Altoona, Iowa and Calusa Lakes Country Club in Nokomis, Florida. He served with the Iowa National Guard. In addition to golf, Denny loved playing poker and was Tournament Champion many times. He was someone who was not afraid to take a chance.

He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 50 years, Linda; children, Martin John and Jamey Navo (Teri); granddaughters, Madelyn and Olivia; many nieces and nephews, other extended family and countless friends. Denny was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Madelon Franzen, and his brothers, Hal and Richard.

Services will be held at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, July 14, 2019. Memorial service will begin at 2:30 p.m., Monday, July 15, 2019. There will be a dinner following the memorial service at Prairie Meadows, Bishop Room C. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice in appreciation of their compassionate care of Denny. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 14, 2019
