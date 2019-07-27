|
Deon Burns
Granger - Today, Deon is dancing with her husband, Ron, of 68 years, in heaven, where they were reunited on April 15, 2019. Deon was born June 27, 1930 in Conde, South Dakota, the child of Maude (Cowan) and Ernest Holliday. Deon met the love of her life, Ron, in elementary school. They became sweethearts in highs school, where she was also known for her skill twirling the baton at football games. From a young age, Deon loved to learn and try new things. She attended college at the University of South Dakota, studied child development and received an associate degree in architectural drafting. All of what she learned supported the many ventures she and Ron took on together including Tower Shops, Mr.B, Oakmoor Racquetball and Health Center, America's Children of Oakmoor, and developing housing and commercial properties.
Outside of business, Deon had many passions: skiing in Colorado, bridge (she earned the life masters designation), golf and above all others, her family. She was a devoted and fiercely loyal wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She leaves behind her children, Chris (Don) Larsen, Robin (Paul) Vannausdle and Kevin (Pam) Burns; her thirteen grandchildren, Peter, Matthew, Courtney, David, Bret, Andrew, Whitney, Sarah, Bryan, Taner, Kobe, Taegan and Kealyn; and her sixteen great-grandchildren. Deon's family will miss her dearly. They are grateful for the time they shared with her and happy that she's at peace with Ron.
As an expression of sympathy the family would appreciate donations in her name to which can be placed through .
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Hyperion Field Club, 7390 NW Beaver Drive, Johnston, IA from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Published in Des Moines Register from July 27 to July 28, 2019