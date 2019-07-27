Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Hyperion Field Club
7390 NW Beaver Drive
Johnston, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deon Burns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deon Burns


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deon Burns Obituary
Deon Burns

Granger - Today, Deon is dancing with her husband, Ron, of 68 years, in heaven, where they were reunited on April 15, 2019. Deon was born June 27, 1930 in Conde, South Dakota, the child of Maude (Cowan) and Ernest Holliday. Deon met the love of her life, Ron, in elementary school. They became sweethearts in highs school, where she was also known for her skill twirling the baton at football games. From a young age, Deon loved to learn and try new things. She attended college at the University of South Dakota, studied child development and received an associate degree in architectural drafting. All of what she learned supported the many ventures she and Ron took on together including Tower Shops, Mr.B, Oakmoor Racquetball and Health Center, America's Children of Oakmoor, and developing housing and commercial properties.

Outside of business, Deon had many passions: skiing in Colorado, bridge (she earned the life masters designation), golf and above all others, her family. She was a devoted and fiercely loyal wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She leaves behind her children, Chris (Don) Larsen, Robin (Paul) Vannausdle and Kevin (Pam) Burns; her thirteen grandchildren, Peter, Matthew, Courtney, David, Bret, Andrew, Whitney, Sarah, Bryan, Taner, Kobe, Taegan and Kealyn; and her sixteen great-grandchildren. Deon's family will miss her dearly. They are grateful for the time they shared with her and happy that she's at peace with Ron.

As an expression of sympathy the family would appreciate donations in her name to which can be placed through .

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Hyperion Field Club, 7390 NW Beaver Drive, Johnston, IA from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from July 27 to July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now