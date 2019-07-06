|
|
Deon Pitsor
Johnston -
Deon Pitsor, age 61 years, died on June 28, 2019, after courageously facing metastatic melanoma cancer. He was surrounded by his family at the time of his passing, who were listening to Bob Dylan and sharing loving stories and memories about Deon's life.
Born in Hampton, Iowa, a graduate of Hampton Community High School and the University of Iowa, Deon was an Iowan to his core. He loved to be outdoors working in his yard, fishing in the family sand pits with his dad, and riding a pontoon boat at sunset on Lake Okoboji with his family.
Deon was greatly respected within the banking community, beginning his career at Boatman's Bank in Kansas City, MO, where he also earned his MBA at the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Later, Deon moved to Des Moines to be Iowa Market President for Bank of America. Since 2016, he served as the Senior Vice President of Business Banking for Great Western Bank, where he will be greatly missed as a leader, advisor, and mentor. He was an active community volunteer, serving as President-elect of the Habitat for Humanity Board and as a foundation board member of Children & Families of Iowa.
Deon was deeply committed to his family as a loving husband, mentor to his two sons, and supportive brother. He had a wonderful marriage of 31 years with his wife Kathy; they were the definition of soul-mates. He considered his incredible sons, Joe and Jack, to be his greatest accomplishment.
He created connection and community wherever he was through his goofy sense of humor, long story-telling, and compassion for others. Deon's gracious spirit and positive attitude led to many close, life-long friendships.
Deon had a love for sport, proudly holding the highest number of rebounds in any game for his Hampton basketball team, cycling trails throughout Iowa, and coaching his boys in track, cross country, tennis, and basketball.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Pitsor; grandparents Helen and Lewis Rowe, Veta and George Pitsor; great aunt Ann Oltmann; and mother-in-law Priscilla McNamara.
Deon is survived by his wife and best friend, Kathleen Anne Pitsor; children Joe Pitsor of Chicago, IL, Jack Pitsor of Des Moines, IA; father, Joe Pitsor Sr. of Hampton, IA; brother, Kyle Pitsor (Chito) of Marshall, VA; sister, Tani Meadows (Bob) of Fort Collins, CO; father-in-law, Dr. Lee McNamara; in-laws, Pam McNamara, Lee and Jennie McNamara, Molly and Dan McKinney, Mike and Cathy McNamara; and 8 wonderful nieces and nephews.
VISITATION: Sunday, July 7, 4:00-6:00 PM at the Iles Funeral Home's Westover Chapel, 6337 Hickman Rd, Des Moines, IA 50322.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, July 8 at 11:00 AM at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2926 Beaver Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50310.
INTERNMENT: Private burial on Tuesday, July 9 at Hampton Cemetery
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity, 2200 E Euclid Ave, Des Moines, IA 50317, or Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2926 Beaver Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50310.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 6, 2019