Services
West Des Moines, IA 50265
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:30 PM
View Map
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines,
IA
50265
Vigil
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
7:30 PM
View Map
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines,
IA
50265
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
View Map
St. Mary of Nazareth Catholic Church
Derek Michael Jacobson
Johnston - Derek Michael Jacobson, 27, also known by many as "Big D," left this earth peacefully from his Johnston home to be in the eternal presence of his Creator in his heavenly home.
Derek put up a courageous three-year struggle with Colon Cancer. Due to his deteriorating health, Derek spent the last few months of his life going in and out of the hospital with his main caretaker, "OH MOM," always being at his side. His family was never far away to help Derek and provide him with loving care. His stature was no indication of his resilience. He was a mighty force inside a small package and a testament to never giving up in the battle. He remained positive, strong and brave until his last breath without ever whining about his illness.
Born in Bay City, MI, he was the first-born son to Michael and Melissa Jacobson. Shortly after his birth, his family moved to Sioux Falls, SD, where he spent his formative years and attended St. Lamberts Catholic School. Derek was blessed with his first brother, Cody and later gained his second brother, Jaden, while they resided in SD. At the start of his adolescent years, his family moved to Johnston, IA, where Derek attended Horizon Elementary, Summit Middle School, Johnston Middle School and graduated from Johnston High School in 2011. Derek was a hard worker. He spent his high school years working at his own businesses of auto-detailing and dog walking. In addition, he worked at Pioneer and DM Crop Research Group. After graduating from high school, he continued his education at the University of South Dakota, where he studied Criminal Justice, worked as a security guard for the USD Police Department and completed internships at Bell Helicopter Textron in Ft. Worth, TX and the Yankton Correctional Facility in Yankton, SD. He also spent time working at Billion Automotive, Hy-Vee, CarMax, and United Security.
He was most proud of his current employment as an Officer for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at the Des Moines Airport. He loved his job and the people he worked with each day.
Derek had a loving heart and enjoyed many things in life - most especially, he cherished having a tight connection to family and friends, which were invaluable to him. He lived life with joy and passion for serving others and a willingness to try whatever he could to live and love another day in the fight for his life. He trusted without measure. He always showed his excitement for things with a unique outward gesture of squeezing his shoulders, pressing his hands together up against his chin and gritting his teeth with an unforgettable smile on his lips. He found comfort with man's best friend and treated every dog he came across as his own pet.
Derek never met a sweet that he didn't like. If it had sugar, he was all over it, whether it was Georgette's pumpkin pie, a sugar cookie that he or his Grandma Mancini made, cinnamon rolls, sour patch kids, hot tamales, Frooties or any other candy. Mountain Dew was his drink of choice. He was a big fan of bbq. Put in charge of the grill by his dad, he was always ready to cook a good steak but also enjoyed the pleasure of eating out.
He thrived on the excitement of outdoor activities - whether it be canoeing, boating, hiking, riding an ATV, racing at the track, or shooting a gun. From a young age, he could always be seen playing with hot wheels "tiny cars" and Legos or with a vacuum in his hand. He had a zeal for reading a good book or magazine, his favorite being any history book, particularly anything World War 2 or tank related or anything pertaining to exotic luxury cars. He was an avid watcher of the television, particularly the news, and most especially the weather. Oftentimes he could be found on the couch watching any program that had anything to do with cops, crimes or investigations - he always referred to them as "my shows." He relished challenging others in the board game "Life." He was eager to see new places and was enthusiastic about traveling to destinations he had never been to; he finally got his first-class seat. Remaining on his bucket list he hoped to see the beaches of Hawaii and take a cruise around the world.
Derek touched the lives of others with his beautiful soul and the smile in his blue eyes that could light up a room. He was a loving, loyal, and dedicated son, brother, nephew, cousin, friend and reliable employee who would give you the shirt off his back. Derek leaves his kind and compassionate spirit to reside with many loving and caring family members:
His closest supporters included his father, Michael Jacobson, his mother Melissa Mancini Jacobson, his brother Cody Jacobson and his brother, Jaden Jacobson.
In addition, left to cherish his memory is an extensive family network of love to include his Grandmother, Mary Ellen Jacobson of Freeman, SD; many aunts, uncles, cousins, godparents, and friends that are like family. Please refer to the funeral home website for a complete list.
Welcoming Derek to heaven is his Savior Jesus, his great grandparents; his paternal grandfather, Charles "Chuck" Jacobson; his maternal grandfather, Albino "Bino" Mancini, maternal grandmother, Darlene Mancini, along with numerous great aunts and great uncles and a few cousins.
We want to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at John Stoddard Cancer Center, Mercy West, Methodist Hospital - Des Moines, Mayo Clinic Rochester, MN, UnityPoint Palliative Care and UnityPoint Hospice for your passionate and enduring care of Derek. In addition, we would like to share our gratitude for the many friends and co-workers who have been an uplifting source of tremendous support throughout our journey in too many ways to list.
You were truly an inspiration to all of us with your unwavering spirit and strength. You were stronger than any of us could have ever imagined. Our love for you will live forever in our hearts, and we will miss you more than you will ever know.
The family requests that memorial gifts be dedicated in memory of Derek Jacobson to the John Stoddard Cancer Center Oncology Nurse Navigator Program or the Stoddard Compassion Fund at www.unitypoint.org/desmoines/online-donation or mailed to the UnityPoint Health Foundation, 1415 Woodland Ave., Suite E-200, Des Moines, IA 50309 - contact Brenna or Adam at 515-241-6304.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11:00 am at St. Mary of Nazareth Catholic Church, 4600 Meredith Dr, Des Moines, IA with a reception to follow in the Parish Hall. Visitation will be held Friday, January 31, 2020, will begin at 5:30 pm at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel in West Des Moines followed by a Vigil Reflection Service with friends and family at 7:30 pm. Burial of the cremated remains will take place at a future date.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be shared with Derek's family at www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020