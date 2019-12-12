|
Deshaan Amori Cofield
Deshaan Amori Cofield (13) passed away on December 1, 2019. A public visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at Corinthian Baptist Church. Donations may be made directly to Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home, or to the following: CashApp: racofield1967, paypal: racofield1967.
Left to cherish her memory are her parents, Rochean (Cofield) and Mark Wilder; siblings, Shaquiva, Anris, Ndege "Philly" Cofield, grandmother, Peggy Cofield, as well as a host of extended family and caring hearts.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019