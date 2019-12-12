Services
Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home
3500 Sixth Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 309-6550
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home
3500 Sixth Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
Corinthian Baptist Church
Deshaan Amori Cofield

Deshaan Amori Cofield (13) passed away on December 1, 2019. A public visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at Corinthian Baptist Church. Donations may be made directly to Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home, or to the following: CashApp: racofield1967, paypal: racofield1967.

Left to cherish her memory are her parents, Rochean (Cofield) and Mark Wilder; siblings, Shaquiva, Anris, Ndege "Philly" Cofield, grandmother, Peggy Cofield, as well as a host of extended family and caring hearts.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -