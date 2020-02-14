|
|
Devin Wright
Madrid - Devin Dale Wright, 57, passed away February 13, 2020. Devin was born October 21, 1962, to Donald Hugh and Bonnie Jean (Wilson) Wright in Boone, Iowa. He grew up in the Ogden area until his parents purchased the family farm north of Menlo, Iowa, in 1974. After attending Stuart-Menlo Schools, he worked several jobs before settling into a career in the HVAC Testing and Balancing industry. He was employed by Systems Management & Balancing from November 1989 until July 1, 2012, when he left to open his own company, Integrity Test & Balance. He was a past member of ASHARE, MCAI (affiliate member), and Sheet Metal Workers Local 45.
Devin married Darcy Cosens on April 15, 2011. Together they had six children and Devin liked to say they were the modern day "Brady Bunch".
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Bonnie as well as many aunts and uncles.
Devin leaves behind his wife, Darcy; six children, Dyanna (Lloyd) Whistler of Ankeny, Jennifer (Jacob) Richards of Ankeny, Michael (Jensen) Wright of Urbandale, Cory Cosens of West Des Moines, Chad (Carly) Cosens of Madrid, Bo (Mollie) Cosens of DeSoto; grandchildren, Cash Sunny, Marklyn Cosens, Ellowyn Whistler, Charlotte Richards, Lorraine Wright, and Cohen Cosens; siblings, Tom (Carol) Wright of Quitman, Texas, Dalton (Lori) Wright of Winterset; niece, Peggy Kile; nephew, Jon (Emily) Wright; and many cousins.
A visitation will be held on Monday February 17, 2020, at the Veterans Reception Center at 910 Main Street in Van Meter from 4 - 7 pm. A Funeral Service will be held at the Veterans Reception Center on Tuesday February 18, 2020, at 11 am. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020