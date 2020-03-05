Services
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel
735 S. 14th
Adel, IA 50003
(515) 993-4240
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Caldwell Parrish - McCalley Chapel
735 S. 14th
Adel, IA
Prayer Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
7:30 PM
Caldwell Parrish - McCalley Chapel
735 S. 14th
Adel, IA
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Caldwell Parrish - McCalley Chapel
735 S. 14th
Adel, IA
1990 - 2020
Adel - Devon Lee Slycord, 29 of Adel, left this earth to be with his Lord Monday, February 24th, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, March 8th at Caldwell Parrish - McCalley Chapel in Adel. Burial will take place after the service at the Booneville Cemetery. A visitation will be held Saturday March 7th, 2020 at Caldwell Parrish - McCalley Chapel in Adel, where the family will greet friends from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. A prayer service and a time of remembrance will begin at 7:30 P.M. at the funeral home.

Devon had an eclectic taste in music, movies and sports. His passion was displayed through his tattoos, t-shirts, and baseball caps. Devon also enjoyed playing his guitar, poker and fishing.

Devon is survived by his parents, Jason and Sheiry; his sister, Ryann; as well as an over-abundance of family and friends. He was preceded in death by great grandparents, Corky Steelman and Don Jennings.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Broadlawns Medical Center Foundation-Mental Health Services or Zion Recovery Services, INC. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
