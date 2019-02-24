|
Dewain Anthony Sparrgrove
DesMoines - On Saturday, February 16, 2019, Dewain Anthony Sparrgrove, loving husband, father, and grandpa passed away at the age of 77 from complications of diabetes and heart disease.
Dewain is preceded in death by his daughter, Jenny, his father, Dewey, his mother, Marjorie, and his sister-in-law, Pam. Dewain is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kathy (Personius) Sparrgrove, his daughter, Wendy Barlow of Altoona and her children Vincent and Joani, and his son, Scott Sparrgrove of Seattle and his daughter Madeline. Dewain is the eldest of eight children and is survived by Cinda (Bill) Tanner, Bill (Christine) Sparrgrove, Philip Sparrgrove, Eric (Kathy) Sparrgrove, Kristi (Greg) Mumford, Debbie (Bob) Lumpa, and Karen (Jeff) Hanover. Dewain is also survived by an aunt, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Dewain was born November 12, 1941 in Marengo, Iowa and graduated from Washington High School in Cedar Rapids in 1959. He then joined the Air Force and was stationed in Wadena, Minnesota where he met Kathy. They married June 12, 1965. Dewain then attended the University of Iowa and received his bachelor's and master's degree in five years. He and Kathy moved to Des Moines in 1968 where he began his career as a financial analyst at Bankers Life which would become Principal Financial Group. He was a member of Certified Financial Analysts (CFA) and enjoyed traveling the world to places such as China, Japan, Australia, and most of Europe. After 30 years, Dewain retired in 1999 as a vice-president of securities and investments (fixed income).
Dewain was a renaissance man interested in anything and everything. In 1977, he moved his family to an acreage near Easter Lake and attempted to become self-sufficient. In 1983, he moved his family to Pleasant Hill and resided there for over thirty-five years. He enjoyed playing tennis and volleyball and biked in the first two RAGRAI. Dewain also enjoyed fishing, collecting antique pocket watches, hunting, and was a prolific reader. For the past 12 years, he and Kathy especially enjoyed wintering in Puerto Penasco, Mexico gathering seashells and drinking margaritas. Dewain was a humble man who never spoke badly about anyone and had unwavering integrity. During his final months, he retained his dry sense of humor and enjoyed ignoring the rules that applied to everyone but him. We will always love and miss him.
We will have a service to celebrate Dewain's life in May.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 24, 2019