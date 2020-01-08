|
Deward "Dewey" McMillen
Des Moines - Deward A. McMillen (Dewey), 87, of Des Moines, Iowa, passed away on January 7, 2020, at Iowa Methodist Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He passed peacefully after a long illness and a courageous battle.
Dewey was born on July 26, 1932, in Knoxville, Iowa. He spent many years in the construction industry. His sons followed in his footsteps and together they worked side by side to build a successful business, that continues to this day. Dewey was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be greatly missed. He often spread his wisdom and humor to all he encountered and there was never a dull moment when he was around.
Dewey served with distinction as a Marine in the Korean War. The discipline and patriotism he leaned in the Marines never left him as his friends and family will attest to. In 1952 he married Lois Nelson, the love of his life. They raised their four children in Des Moines and spent the last few years together, happily and inseparably, at Scottish Rite Park.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jim and Bernard and daughter-in-law Deb.
Dewey is survived by wife Lois of 67 years, three sons; Kirk (Gina), Kent (Jacque) and Kip (Gayle) all of Des Moines, daughter Keri (Steve) of Cedar Rapids, 11 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, many friends and several people who are probably glad he is gone.
Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Immanuel United Methodist Church, 2900 49th St in Des Moines. Friends may call beginning at 9:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery near Van Meter.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020