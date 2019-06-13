|
|
Diana Kay Bailey
Deep River - Diana Kay Bailey, 73 of Deep River, formally of Marion, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 14th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 15th at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Private inurnment at Cedar Memorial Park Mausoleum. Online condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 13, 2019