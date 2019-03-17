Services
Westover Funeral Home
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Westover Funeral Home
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of Hope
West Des Moines, IA
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
2:30 PM
Center Cemetery
Story City, IA
View Map
Diane Fay Sherman Obituary
Diane Fay Sherman

Urbandale - Diane Fay Sherman, age 62, died on Thursday, March 14th, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00pm on Tuesday, March 19th at Westover Funeral home at 6337 Hickman Road in Des Moines. The celebration of her life will begin at 11:00am on Wednesday, March 20th at Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines. Interment at Center Cemetery in Story City will follow at 2:30pm.

Diane was born on January 1st, 1957 to Virgil and Clarice (West) Bickelhaupt of Story City, IA. She grew up there, attending Roland-Story High School and graduating in 1975. She worked at Principal for 34 years. She continued to live in Story City for many years where she raised her children, baked cakes and cupcakes, was a dedicated member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and directed the Children's Choir. In 2000, she met the love of her life in Jeff. They married in February of 2002 and moved to Urbandale.

She passed unexpectedly, suffering a ruptured brain aneurysm, but in the midst of doing what she loved, traveling across the country—even the world—to love and support her family.

She is survived by her husband of 17 years, Jeff; brothers Harold (Roxanne), Dan, and Jerry (Lynne); her children; Angy (Josh), Jason, Carla (Eric), and Dan; grandchildren Connyr, Ashton, Lillian, Karissa, Evan and Cate, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and other extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial fund has been established by the family to be decided at a later date.

Memorials, online condolences, as well as a complete obituary, are available online at: IlesCares.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 17, 2019
