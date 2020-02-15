|
|
Diane H. Abbas
DeLand, FL - Diane H. Abbas 68 of DeLand, FL and formerly of Madrid, IA passed away in DeLand, FL on February 3rd, 2020. Diane was born in Boone, IA on October 27th, 1951 the daughter of Betty and Floyd Ray.
Diane retired from The Woodward Resource Center. Diane was preceded in death by her parents; brother David Ray and son in-law Randy, she is survived by her brother Doug Ray, Des Moines, IA; Her children, Mike Ray (Kathy Capo), DeLand, FL; Barbara McDonald, Des Moines, IA; Bill (Jamie) Porter, Pleasant Hill, IA; Keith Porter, Des Moines, IA; Grandchildren Michael, John (Maggie), Trevor (Hannah), Lindsay, Ciera, Tyler, Jacob, Ava, and Mikey; Great Grandsons; Jordan, Easton, Randy and Xavier; along with nephews, nieces other relatives and many friends.
Memorial services will be held at the Madrid Community room, 303 S. Water St. on March 28th, 2020 at 12pm.
Memorial donations may be directed to the family
