Diane Hammett
Diane Hammett

Des Moines - Diane Carol Hammett entered the eternal presence of Jesus Christ on October 14, 2020, after developing a late-stage complication of cancer. Please join us in celebrating her life at Franklin Junior High, 4801 Franklin Avenue in Des Moines. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020 and the family will receive friends from noon to 1:30 p.m. (prior to the service) at Franklin Junior High. Burial to follow at Glendale Cemetery. For those attending the visitation and services masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. For those unable to attend, a livestream link will appear at 1:15 p.m., Saturday (prior to the service) on Diane's obituary page at www.IlesCares.com, where you may leave online condolences and read an expanded obituary.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
12:00 - 01:30 PM
Franklin Junior High
OCT
17
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Franklin Junior High
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
