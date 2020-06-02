Diane Hodges
1943 - 2020
Diane Hodges

Des Moines -

Diane Hodges, 77, passed away on May 30, 2020, at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center in Lakeland, Florida. She was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on May 17, 1943, to Orval and Joyce Allensworth.

Diane married Larry Hodges on September 18, 1960, and they were blessed with four children.

Diane loved the sun and beach, golfing, and spending her winters in Florida. Diane also enjoyed spending time with loved ones and entertaining family and friends.

Diane is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Larry Hodges, Sr.; children, Larry Hodges II (Michelle), Phil Hodges, Tracie Hodges, and Steven Hodges (Kimberly); 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; her sister, Judy Boehler, as well as other loving family and many special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Sheryl Forrest, Jackie Allensworth, Bruce Allensworth, and an infant brother, James Allensworth.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines. We kindly ask you to be mindful of your time greeting the family as we must work within the Covid-19 restrictions.

A private service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the funeral home with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in loving memory of Diane.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
JUN
11
Service
10:00 AM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
