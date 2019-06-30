Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Fairview Community Church
19705 Hwy 69
Indianola, IA
Diane Irene King

Diane Irene King Obituary
Diane Irene King

Indianola - Funeral services for Diane Irene King, 72, who passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 in Knoxville, IA, will be held 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Fairview Community Church, 19705 Hwy 69, Indianola, IA, with burial following in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Indianola. Visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to services on Tuesday at the church.

She is survived by her husband, Steve; children, Wade King and Russell (Macee) King; five grandchildren; and many other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clayton and Ardith; brother, Gaylord McCall; and daughter, Angela Drake.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in Diane's name to Fairview Community Church or to Avondale United Methodist Church in Fontanelle, IA. To view a complete obituary or to sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 30, 2019
