Diane Irene King
Indianola - Funeral services for Diane Irene King, 72, who passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 in Knoxville, IA, will be held 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Fairview Community Church, 19705 Hwy 69, Indianola, IA, with burial following in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Indianola. Visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to services on Tuesday at the church.
She is survived by her husband, Steve; children, Wade King and Russell (Macee) King; five grandchildren; and many other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clayton and Ardith; brother, Gaylord McCall; and daughter, Angela Drake.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in Diane's name to Fairview Community Church or to Avondale United Methodist Church in Fontanelle, IA. To view a complete obituary or to sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 30, 2019