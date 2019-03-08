|
Diane Jean Welsh
Urbandale - Diane Jean Welsh passed away March 5, 2019. She was born in Sac City, Iowa on December 11, 1946 to Raymond and Mildred (Murphy) DeBourgh. She was very proud of her Irish heritage. Diane graduated from Sac City high school in 1964 and moved to Des Moines where she worked as a medical secretary at all of the Des Moines hospitals and several clinics. After her marriage to Daryl Neumann, she lived in Johnston where the couple raised their sons, Curt and Todd Neumann. Diane was past president of the Waukee Jayceettes, and later was president of the Johnston Little League and Johnston Booster Club.
Diane married Gene Welsh in 1995 at Lake Tahoe. In the early 90's they bought a summer place at Lakewood Park in Lake Okoboji. She and Gene loved the years they were able to spend at Lake Okoboji where they made many life-long friends. Diane truly enjoyed cooking and sharing food with all of their friends and neighbors. She loved attending the sporting events of her grandchildren, estate sales, outings to the casino, and 50's dances at Lake Okoboji every week. Bingo nights in Lakewood Park were very special to her!
Left to mourn her passing are her husband, Gene; sons, Curt and Todd (Jodi) Neumann; her grandchildren, Tyler, Nick and Rachel Neumann, and Nick Stitzell; Gene's children, Deb Easter and Steve (Jodie) Welsh; her step-grandchildren, Taylor, Brandon, Brody and Caden; sisters, Pat Billerbeck of Cedar Falls, Peg Dettmann and LuAnn Beager both of Sac City; brother Ray DeBourgh of Sac City; her many nieces, nephews, cousins, and many good friends. Diane was preceded in death by her parents, and two special aunts, Jean and Helen.
Memorial services will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines, Iowa. Family will greet friends two hours prior to the memorial service from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Beaver Cemetery in Granger, IA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Johnston Schools unpaid lunch program. Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 8, 2019