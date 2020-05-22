|
Diane Kimm Mitchell
Coralville - Diane Kimm Mitchell, 80, of Coralville, died peacefully Saturday, May 16, 2020, at "The Bird House" Hospice Home in Iowa City.
Visitation (following current safety guidelines) will be Saturday, May 30, from 9 to 11 AM at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, May 30, at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines.
The complete obituary with safety details, memorial information, and online condolences may be found at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 22 to May 24, 2020