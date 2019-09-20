|
Diane Landry
Indianapolis - Diane Landry, 60, passed away September 16, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana surrounded by family and friends. Diane was born in Tipton, Iowa, the daughter of Roland and Shirley Thomson.
After graduating from City High School in Iowa City, she attended the University of Iowa Nursing Program. Upon graduation, she worked as a trauma nurse for a short period with Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, then transitioned to a position with the Iowa Methodist Medical Center. She completed her career with Iowa Methodist as a nurse and educator upon the arrival of her daughter Abigail in 2006.
She was a wonderful mother and friend. She was an excellent teacher, mentor and helped heal many as her time as a nurse. She was a faithful servant of God, whose teachings guided every aspect of her life. She loved to spend time with her friends and family near and far. She has a special place in her heart for her children.
She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Wendy Thomson. She is survived by son, Benjamin and daughter, Abigail.
A visitation will be held on Monday September 23, 2019 at Valley Church, 4343 Fuller Rd. in West Des Moines, Iowa from 8:30AM-10:30AM with a service to follow at 10:30AM. Burial will follow at Red Oak Cemetery in Tipton, Iowa at 3:30 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be expressed at www.caldwellparrish.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 20, 2019