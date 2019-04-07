|
|
Diane Lawnsdail
New Port Richie, FL - (1941 - 2019)
Diane Lawnsdail of New Port Richie, FL died March 31, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents Howard and Loreda Robinson of Des Moines. Survived by husband David, sons Kevin (Patti) of Des Moines, Chad (Jody) and granddaughter Kylie of Tallahassee, FL.
As a Registered Nurse, she was employed by East Des Moines Family Care, American Family Insurance, and AIG.
She enjoyed traveling and being with her much loved family and friends.
Memorial service will be held in Des Moines at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to .
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 7, 2019