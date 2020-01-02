|
|
Diane Lee Finnerty
Iowa City - Diane Lee Finnerty, 59, of Iowa City, died peacefully December 29, 2019, at home.
Diane was born on August 9, 1960, in Des Moines Iowa to Thomas E. Finnerty and Lucille (Getz) Finnerty.
Diane is survived by her beloved spouse Jill Ann Jack; her children Jennifer (Kris) Wright and Jorgito Cespedes-Finnerty; her dear sister Cheryl (Paul) Oderkirk; brother Scott (Diana) Finnerty; and beloved aunt to many loving nieces and nephews she held dear to her heart.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Craig Finnerty; beloved sister in law to James R. Jack Mary Ann; Tim W. Jack (Sue); and beloved family member Linda Bolton.
While Diane's career spanned more than 25 years at the University of Iowa, she continued her commitment to her beloved community. At her core she was an activist, writer, social justice educator, parent, friend, builder of community, and creator a more ethical and just world.
A memorial service to celebrate Diane's life will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 1:00 pm at The Park Lodge at the Terry Trueblood Recreation Area located at 579 McCollister Blvd, Iowa City, IA 52240.
The complete obituary or online condolences please visit www.lensingfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers donations can be directed to Jorgito's Educational fund ugift529.com (ugift code R0K-J8D), the Center for Worker Justice (Iowa City), or to the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition www.boardingschoolhealing.org
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020