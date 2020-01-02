Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Finnerty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Lee Finnerty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Lee Finnerty Obituary
Diane Lee Finnerty

Iowa City - Diane Lee Finnerty, 59, of Iowa City, died peacefully December 29, 2019, at home.

Diane was born on August 9, 1960, in Des Moines Iowa to Thomas E. Finnerty and Lucille (Getz) Finnerty.

Diane is survived by her beloved spouse Jill Ann Jack; her children Jennifer (Kris) Wright and Jorgito Cespedes-Finnerty; her dear sister Cheryl (Paul) Oderkirk; brother Scott (Diana) Finnerty; and beloved aunt to many loving nieces and nephews she held dear to her heart.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Craig Finnerty; beloved sister in law to James R. Jack Mary Ann; Tim W. Jack (Sue); and beloved family member Linda Bolton.

While Diane's career spanned more than 25 years at the University of Iowa, she continued her commitment to her beloved community. At her core she was an activist, writer, social justice educator, parent, friend, builder of community, and creator a more ethical and just world.

A memorial service to celebrate Diane's life will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 1:00 pm at The Park Lodge at the Terry Trueblood Recreation Area located at 579 McCollister Blvd, Iowa City, IA 52240.

The complete obituary or online condolences please visit www.lensingfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers donations can be directed to Jorgito's Educational fund ugift529.com (ugift code R0K-J8D), the Center for Worker Justice (Iowa City), or to the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition www.boardingschoolhealing.org
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -