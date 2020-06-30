1/1
Diane Lynn Darnielle
Diane Lynn Darnielle

Des Moines - Diane Lynn Darnielle, 68, of Des Moines, IA passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at Mercy One in Des Moines, IA. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Memphis Cemetery in Memphis, MO. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the Cranston Family Funeral Home in Eldon, IA. The family will not be present during this time. Memorial contributions in Diane's honor may be directed to the Des Moines Camera Club or to a charity of the donor's choice. Friends may sign the online guestbook and view the full obituary at www.cranstonfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Diane was preceded in death by her father, John Dale Darnielle.

Left to share her story is her mother, Juanita Darnielle of Eldon, IA; two sisters, Barbara Darnielle and Sherry Darnielle; one brother, Alan (Janice) Darnielle; her nieces, Jennifer, Laura, and Abigail Darnielle; nephew, Alexander Darnielle; one uncle, James W. Hall, as well as many extended family and friends.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Cranston Family Funeral Home
JUL
6
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Memphis Cemetery
