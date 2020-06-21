Diane Marie Fulton
Carlisle - Diane Marie Fulton, 59, of Carlisle, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines. Diane was born on April 1, 1961 in Knoxville, Iowa to Virginia (Sill) and LeRoy Wheeldon. Diane graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1980. She participated in the band and was a member of the Pleasantville Alumni Association. Diane graduated from AIB, and Upper Iowa University. Diane married William Fulton on May 6th 1989 in Johnston Iowa. Eric Fulton was born February 4th 1994 and Alex Fulton on May 22nd 1997. Diane enjoyed many hobbies, including sewing, knitting, crocheting, and scrapbooking. She started to learn machine embroidery. Diane is survived by husband William Fulton and two sons, Eric and Alex Fulton, Mother Virginia Wheeldon, and siblings Ginny Schaefer(Jim), Ron Wheeldon (Carol), and Greg Wheeldon (Dee). Also surviving is Mother in Law Mary Fulton, sister in law Jeanne Samimy(Cyrus) and brother in law Robert Fulton (Emily) and several nieces and nephews. Diane was preceded in death by her Father LeRoy Wheeldon and Father in law Robert Fulton Sr. There will be a public grave side service Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11:00am at the Carlisle Township Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.petersonfuneralservice.com
Carlisle - Diane Marie Fulton, 59, of Carlisle, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines. Diane was born on April 1, 1961 in Knoxville, Iowa to Virginia (Sill) and LeRoy Wheeldon. Diane graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1980. She participated in the band and was a member of the Pleasantville Alumni Association. Diane graduated from AIB, and Upper Iowa University. Diane married William Fulton on May 6th 1989 in Johnston Iowa. Eric Fulton was born February 4th 1994 and Alex Fulton on May 22nd 1997. Diane enjoyed many hobbies, including sewing, knitting, crocheting, and scrapbooking. She started to learn machine embroidery. Diane is survived by husband William Fulton and two sons, Eric and Alex Fulton, Mother Virginia Wheeldon, and siblings Ginny Schaefer(Jim), Ron Wheeldon (Carol), and Greg Wheeldon (Dee). Also surviving is Mother in Law Mary Fulton, sister in law Jeanne Samimy(Cyrus) and brother in law Robert Fulton (Emily) and several nieces and nephews. Diane was preceded in death by her Father LeRoy Wheeldon and Father in law Robert Fulton Sr. There will be a public grave side service Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11:00am at the Carlisle Township Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.petersonfuneralservice.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.