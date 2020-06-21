Diane Marie Fulton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane Marie Fulton

Carlisle - Diane Marie Fulton, 59, of Carlisle, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines. Diane was born on April 1, 1961 in Knoxville, Iowa to Virginia (Sill) and LeRoy Wheeldon. Diane graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1980. She participated in the band and was a member of the Pleasantville Alumni Association. Diane graduated from AIB, and Upper Iowa University. Diane married William Fulton on May 6th 1989 in Johnston Iowa. Eric Fulton was born February 4th 1994 and Alex Fulton on May 22nd 1997. Diane enjoyed many hobbies, including sewing, knitting, crocheting, and scrapbooking. She started to learn machine embroidery. Diane is survived by husband William Fulton and two sons, Eric and Alex Fulton, Mother Virginia Wheeldon, and siblings Ginny Schaefer(Jim), Ron Wheeldon (Carol), and Greg Wheeldon (Dee). Also surviving is Mother in Law Mary Fulton, sister in law Jeanne Samimy(Cyrus) and brother in law Robert Fulton (Emily) and several nieces and nephews. Diane was preceded in death by her Father LeRoy Wheeldon and Father in law Robert Fulton Sr. There will be a public grave side service Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11:00am at the Carlisle Township Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.petersonfuneralservice.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peterson Funeral Home
415 School Street
Carlisle, IA 50047
515-989-3510
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved