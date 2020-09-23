Diane R. MacNaughton
Des Moines - Diane Rae MacNaughton, age 85, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at Sunny View Care Center in Ankeny.
Diane was born February 26, 1935 in Des Moines, Iowa to Clarence and Helen (Kenny) Runion. She was a graduate of Theodore Roosevelt High School in Des Moines and worked in the secretarial field during her working years.
She was an animal lover and truly loved all animals, especially her dog, Stella, and her cat, Callie. Her greatest pride and joy was her family and they were a huge part of her life. Her beloved children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were the light of her life. Diane had a large circle of friends and former classmates that she enjoyed keeping in touch with. She was an amazing seamstress and she loved to quilt and work with beautiful color combinations. Diane enjoyed traveling and she was proud of the fact that she mastered computer skills on her own to become an accomplished secretary.
Diane is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Bob) Williams of Big Sandy, MT; son, David MacNaughton of Paton, IA; grandchildren, Kristin (Devin) Hovey, Annie (Jesse Meyer) Wanamaker, Logan (Katiana) MacNaughton, Dalton (Chloe) MacNaughton; step-granddaughters, Chelsea Stickel and Ashley Williams; great-grandchildren, Kali and Henry Hovey, Liam and Colten Meyer, and Kaden, Brandon, and Hunter Stickel; sister, Janice Dickinson; sister-in-law, Dona Faye Stenstrom; brother-in-law, Luther (Barbara) MacNaughton; special friends, Jim and Rhonda Prine and Jay and Verna Mathews; and numerous other family and friends.
She was greeted in Heaven by her husband, Bill "Mac" MacNaughton; parents, Clarence and Helen Runion; son-in-law, William "Bill" Wanamaker; step-granddaughter, Taylor Williams; brothers-in-law, Peter Dickinson and Robert Stenstrom; and sister-in-law, Sara Lee Litschke.
Cremation has occurred and there will be a celebration of life at a later date with burial at Rose Hill Cemetery in Eagle Grove, Iowa at that time.
Memorial contributions may be directed to AHeinz57 Pet Rescue and Transport or the Animal Rescue League.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
.