Diann Miller
Urbandale - Diann Elsie Miller (Spoerl), age 63, died the evening of August 4, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, IA after a 5 ½ year battle with ovarian cancer. She was born on December 12, 1955 in Dubuque, IA to David and Julia Spoerl and was raised in Sherrill, IA as the middle of five siblings.
She graduated from Hempstead High School in Dubuque, IA in 1974. She attended Iowa State University, originally majoring in Forestry, graduating with her BS in Elementary Education in 1979. She went on to get her MS in Science Education from the University of Iowa (but was always a Cyclone first) in December 1991.
Diann met her husband-to-be, Doug from Des Moines, at Iowa State on a field trip to Pine Lake State Park in 1976. The two were married on July 14, 1984, after seven years of dating, on the hottest day of the year in an un-airconditioned church in Sherrill, IA. She enjoyed bicycling and rode numerous RAGBRAI rides across the state of Iowa with Doug before taking a long break to raise their two children, Kelsie and Scott. She made a return to RAGBRAI in 2010 in which the whole family was able to ride together. Diann enjoyed watching both children participate in Urbandale Showchoir. She loved fishing, Minnesota ski trips, camping, Iowa State tailgating, childhood vacations on the family bus, long walks with friends, reading, puzzles, games, and her three cats.
She was a Des Moines Public School teacher for 35 years, spending most of her career at Callanan Middle School teaching math and perfecting the chicken dance, transitioning to a teacher mentor role for two years, followed by retirement in 2015.
Diann is survived by her husband Doug of 35 years; her two children, Kelsie and Scott; her father, David Spoerl, of Sherrill, IA; her siblings, John (Shirley) Spoerl, of Sherrill, IA, Joann (Don) Sams, of McKinney, TX, Jane (Mel) Masters, of Mineral Point, WI, June (Larry) Foster, of Oak Ridge, TN; her sibling-in-laws, Owen (Karen) Miller, of Henderson, NV, Craig (Betty) Miller, of Des Moines, IA, Steve (Jennifer) Miller, of Des Moines, IA, Linda Miller, of Tacoma, WA, and Kermit (Lori) Miller, of Austin, TX; 19 nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Julia Spoerl (Leslein), her in-laws, "Rusty" and Louise Miller (Varner), and sister-in-law, Pauline Miller.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Urbandale United Church of Christ, 3530 70th Street, Urbandale IA. Burial to follow at Glendale Cemetery, 4909 University Ave, Des Moines, IA. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday, August 14 from 4-8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance available online. For the full obituary please visit Iles Funeral Homes website.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 11, 2019