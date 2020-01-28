|
|
Dianne Carter
Medora - Dianne Carter of Medora, Iowa, passed way Monday, January 20, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held at Medora Methodist Church, Medora Iowa, on Saturday, February 15, 2020, 11:00am to 2:00pm.
Dianne was born February 04, 1940 in Unionville MO, to Mary E. (Nichols) Staggs and Donald E. Staggs. She was united in marriage to Harold Dwight Carter on July 14, 1957.
Dianne loved her family and was always there for all of us. All we had to do is ask. As she always would say, I am only a car doors length away.
Dianne is survived by her daughters, Denise Carter, Ankeny, IA, Deanna Carter, Des Moines, IA, and Dorisa (Lynn) Scott, Winterset, IA. Grandchildren, Lonnie Carter,, Des Moines, IA, Brian Carter, Des Moines, IA and Amanda (Josh) Ostergaard, Johnston, IA. Great Grandchildren, Isla, Eleanor and Maxwell Ostergaard. Sister Wanda (Wally) Freeman, Lacona IA, Sister in Law, Beverly Staggs, Unionville, MO and nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband Dwight, parents, and brother Gary Staggs.
Memorials can be made to any of the following. Medora Ladies Aide Medora IA, Lacona Fire and Rescue Lacona IA or New Virginia Fire and Rescue New Virginia IA.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020