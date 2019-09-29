Services
Dianne June Parker Obituary
Dianne June Parker

Dianne June Parker, 74, passed away on August 15th 2019 with her family at her side. Dianne was born to Dorothy and Oliver Schultz in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

She was the middle of three sisters, Judy Salzwedel and Jenny Jerving. Dianne raised her 3 boys, Jeff, Rob, and Ross Lamb in Ankeny, Iowa. She worked an enjoyable career at Heartland Area Education Agency 11 from where she retired in 1997. At the age of 44 she met the love of her life, Donald M Parker. Dianne and Don lived large in life, traveling for 7 years by motor home making great friends and relationships across North America. They eventually settled in Gold Canyon, Arizona where Dianne was an active member of the Gold Canyon United Methodist Church. She loved to sing in the church choir and play her viola in the church orchestra and a local ensemble.

She is survived by her beloved husband Don, 2 sisters, 3 sons, 1 step-son, 13 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.

Services for Dianne will be held at the West Des Moines United Methodist Church on Sat. October 5th at 2:00 pm.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 29, 2019
