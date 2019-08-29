Services
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Dianne LaVon Hansen


1941 - 2019
Dianne LaVon Hansen Obituary
Dianne LaVon Hansen

Des Moines, IA - Dianne Hansen, age 77, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019. Family was everything to Dianne; they were her heart. She is survived by her daughter, Shelly Hansen Sholley; grandsons, Joshua, Steven II and Nathaniel; granddaughter, Stacey; many great-grandchildren and other loving family members.

There will be a visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, August 31 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made directly to the family. Full obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 29, 2019
