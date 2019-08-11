|
Dianne Lorene and Eileen Marie -
Des Moines - Dianne Lorene Randall passed away on February 25, 2019. Her partner of 30+ years, Eileen Marie Kingkade, passed away on May 9th, 2019. Both passed peacefully under the care of EveryStep Kavanagh Hospice. Dianne, known as Dee, helped in the building of Kavanagh house while she worked for Brown Brothers electric. She also helped in the finishing electrical of 801 Grand. Eileen helped with many projects with her work at Meredith Corp. Both were cremated thru Hamilton Funeral Home. They were survived by their son Eddy Randall and many family members. Their memorial will be held at Ewing Trace, 1 Windsor Court, August 14th, 2019 7-10 pm. For any information you can contact their son at [email protected]
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 11, 2019