|
|
Dick Leslie Dearden
Des Moines - Former Senator Dick Dearden died November 2, 2019. Services will be held at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines, IA with visitation on Sunday, November 10 from 3 to 6 p.m. and the funeral service on Monday, November 11 at 10:00 a.m. Dick will be laid to rest at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Des Moines.
Dick was born June 3, 1938, in Des Moines to Helen Mae (Cosper) and Harry Joseph Dearden. He graduated from East High School and served in the Iowa National Guard from 1956-62 and worked in the grocery industry and later manufacturing. In 1964, he and his bride, Sharon Lee Dearden took an interest in politics and volunteered for the first time door knocking for President Johnson and Governor Hughes. Dick then worked in every Presidential and Gubernatorial election following. He served as Polk County Democratic Chair from 1979-81 and was a National Delegate for President Clinton in 1996. With the support of his family, friends and labor, he was proudly elected to the State Senate in 1994 and served until 2017.
In his spare time, Dick enjoyed time with his family and friends, fishing and hunting with his sons, grandchildren and friends, gardening, and was an avid Dodgers fan. He was a member of AMVETS, Izaak Walton League, Pheasants Forever, Ducks Unlimited, the National Wild Turkey Federation, and AFSCME Retirees.
Dick is survived by his children, David (Kristen), Mark (Minda), and Pam Conner; grandchildren, Ryan (Kara), Samantha (Brandon), Mikayla, Emily, Eden, and Annika; and great-grandchildren, Briar and Lilly. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sharon; brother, Jerry Dearden; and son-in-law, Tracy Conner.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Freeman and the staff at Mercy Oncology for their tremendous care of Dick.
Memorials may be directed to Ducks Unlimited or the Iowa National Heritage Foundation. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10, 2019