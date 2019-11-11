|
Dimitrious Galvan
Des Moines - Dimitrious Cyrus Galvan
Des Moines
Dimitrious "Dee" Cyrus Galvan, 22, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 in a tragic car accident in Des Moines. He was born March 4, 1997, the son of Michelle Galvan and Doug Wambsgans, in Des Moines.
Dimitrious graduated from Lincoln High School and attended Kirkwood Community College. He was currently working at ATT/Direct TV in the sales division which he truly enjoyed. He was grateful for the opportunity to learn and grow in his profession.
Dimitrious loved life and lived it to the fullest. Anyone who met him became an instant lifelong friend. Dee loved to spend time with his family. He adored his mom and had a special bond with his grandparents who helped raise him. He will be missed every day by his brothers, sisters, family, and friends.
Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Michelle Galvan and Doug Wambsgans; grandparents, Richard and Rita Galvan; siblings, Donovan, Anthony, Nautica, and Niko Galvan; cousins, Mackenzie, Richie III, Brady, Rami, and Serenity; and a host of other loving family and beloved friends.
He was preceded in death by his uncles, Richie and Anthony Galvan.
Visitation will be held 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a vigil at 7 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 219 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th St., Des Moines. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on 10 a.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 15 Indianola Road, Des Moines, with burial to follow at Glendale Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be directed to www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019